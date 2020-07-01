Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The physiological mechanism of suicide attempt (SA) in bipolar II disorder (BD-II) remains only partially understood. The study seeks to identify the dysfunction pattern in suicide brain for BD-II patients.



METHODS: Graph theory was utilized to explore topological properties at whole-brain, module and region levels based on resting-state functional MRI (rs-fMRI) data, which acquired from 38 un-medicated BD-II patients with at least one SA, 60 none SA (NSA) patients and 69 healthy controls (HCs). Finally, the correlation relationship between graph metrics and clinical variables were estimated.



RESULTS: Compared with NSA patients and HCs, the functional connectivity strength between limbic/sub-cortical (LIMB/SubC) and frontoparietal network (FPN) were significantly weakened. Nodal strength in left head of caudate nucleus (HCN), raphe nucleus (RN), right nucleus accumbens (NAcc), right subgenual anterior cingulate cortex (sgACC) and nodal efficiency in right sgACC, right HCN for SA patients were significantly reduced relative to NSA and HCs. In particular, nodal strength in RN and nodal efficiency in right sgACC showed a significant negative correlation with Nurses' Global Assessment of Suicide Risk (NGASR) scores.



LIMITATIONS: This is a single-mode cross-sectional study, the results were not verified by multi-center data.



CONCLUSIONS: The abnormal disrupted FC between LIMB/SubC and FPN is associated with SA in BD-II patients, which increased the susceptibility of suicide. Especially, the dysfunction in RN and right sgACC predict a higher suicide risk in BD-II patients.The results can help us to understand the suicide mechanism and early judgment of suicidal behaviors for BD-II patients.

Language: en