Abstract

PURPOSE: To translate and culturally adapt the anterior cruciate ligament-return to sport after injury (ACL-RSI) scale into Italian (ACL-RSI(IT)) and examine and evaluate the psychometric properties of the Italian version in individuals who have undergone anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction.



METHODS: The ACL-RSI was forward and back translated, culturally adapted and validated one hundred and twenty nine Italian individuals who had undergone ACL reconstruction (94 males, 35 females; age 28 ± 9 years). All patients completed the translated ACL-RSI, Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS), International Knee Documentation Committee subjective knee form (IKDC), Tampa Scale of Kinesiophobia (TSK) and the 12-item short form health survey (SF-12). We then analysed the internal consistency, reliability and validity of the newly formed ACLRSI (IT).



RESULTS: The ACL- RSI(IT) showed excellent internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha 0.94) and was significantly correlated with the KOOS 'quality of life' (r = 0.61, p < 0.00001), 'symptoms' (r = 0.34, p < 0.00001), 'pain' (r = 0.44, p < 0.00001), and 'sports' (r = 0.40, p < 0.00001) subscales. The ACL-RSI(IT) also correlated significantly with the IKDC (r = 0.34, p < 0.001), TSK (r = - 0.48, p < 0.00001) and SF-12 (r = - 0.40, p < 0.0001) scores.



CONCLUSION: The Italian version of the ACL-RSI scale was valid, discriminant, consistent and reliable in patients who had undergone ACL reconstruction. This score could be useful to evaluate the effect of psychological factors on return to sport following ACL surgery.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: II.

