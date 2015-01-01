Abstract

Literature suggests that neurobiological factors such as brain structure play an important role in linking social stress with depression in adolescence. We aimed to examine the role of subcortical volumetric alteration in the association between peer problems as one type of social stress and adolescent depression. We hypothesized that there would be indirect effects of peer problems on adolescent depression through subcortical volumetric alteration. Seventy eight adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) (age mean [SD] = 14.9 ± 1.5, 56 girls) and 47 healthy controls [14.3 ± 1.4, 26 girls]) participated in this study. High-resolution structural T1 images were collected using the Siemens 3T MR scanner. Subcortical volumes were segmented using the Freesurfer 6.0 package. Peer problems were assessed using the Peer-Victimization Scale and the Bullying-Behavior Scale. There was a significant indirect effect of peer problems on adolescent depression through nucleus accumbens (NAcc) volume alteration, but not through the amygdala and hippocampal volumes. This result supported our model, which stated that peer problems have indirect effects through subcortical volumetric alteration (i.e., increased NAcc volume) on adolescent depression. Our finding suggests that altered NAcc volume may serve as a pathway, through which peer problems as one type of social stressor contribute to adolescent depression.

Language: en