Boserup B, McKenney M, Elkbuli A. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; 38(9): 1732-1736.
BACKGROUND: COVID-19 pandemic effects are still being elucidated. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing compounded with COVID-19 concerns have caused significant disruptions in daily life. One notable effect of these variables may be a change in the number of emergency department (ED) visits. This study aims to investigate the effects of COVID-19 on ED visits, and possible reasons for changes.
Acute medical conditions; COVID-19 pandemic; Emergency department visits; Medical emergencies; Motor vehicle collisions