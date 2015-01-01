Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate community attitudes concerning opioid use disorder (OUD) and medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in a rural community, and to plan educational initiatives to reduce stigma surrounding OUD and treatment.



METHODS: Dissemination of a 24-question survey to people living in a rural community followed by comparative analysis of survey results between 2 groups classified by recognition of OUD as a real illness.



FINDINGS: Three hundred sixty-one individuals responded. Overall, 69% agreed that OUD is a real illness. Respondents recognizing OUD as a real illness were less likely to agree that individuals with OUD are dangerous (P =.014), more likely to agree that MOUD is effective (P <.001), that individuals with OUD should have the same right to a job (P <.001), and that naloxone should be administered for every overdose every time (P =.002).



CONCLUSIONS: Significant stigma exists toward individuals with OUD in rural communities, and recognizing OUD as a real illness is associated with less stigmatizing attitudes and better understanding of MOUD. Further study should focus on how to effectively convince communities that OUD is a real illness.

