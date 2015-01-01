|
Citation
Tabari P, Shabanikiya H, Bagheri N, Bergquist R, Hashtarkhani S, Kiani F, Mohammadi A, Kiani B. BMC Res. Notes 2020; 13(1): e363.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32736649
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The leading factors of paediatric, pedestrian road traffic injuries (PPRTIs) are associated with the characteristics of immediate environment. Spatial analysis of data related to PPRTIs could provide useful knowledge for public health specialists to prevent and decrease the number of accidents. Therefore, we aim to release the datasets which have been used to conduct a multiple-scale spatial analysis of PPRTIs in the city of Mashhad, Iran, between 2015-2019.
Language: en
Keywords
Iran; Road Traffic Injuries; Geographic Information Systems; Mashhad; Non-spatial data; Paediatric Accident; Pedestrian Accident; Spatial data