|
Citation
|
Peek K, Elliott JM, Gardner A. J. Orthop. Sports Phys. Ther. 2020; 50(8): 415-417.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Orthopaedic Section and Sports Physical Therapy Section of the American Physical Therapy Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32736496
|
Abstract
|
Repeated purposeful heading in soccer has come under increased scrutiny as concerns surrounding the association with long-term neurodegenerative disorders in retired players continue to grow. Although a causal link between heading and brain health has not been established, the "precautionary principle" supports the notion that soccer governing bodies and associations should consider implementing pragmatic strategies that can reduce head impact during purposeful heading in youth soccer while this relationship is being investigated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; football; heading; injury reduction