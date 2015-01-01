Abstract

This study sets out to explore whether emotional intelligence has a mediating role in the relationship between fear of missing out in social environments (FoMO) and the depression among university students. The study group consisted of 370 (200 female and 170 male) university students between the ages of 18 and 30. The data of the study were collected through FoMO scale, emotional intelligence feature scale -short form-, and Beck depression scale. Correlation and regression analysis were conducted for data analysis. As a result of this study, it was concluded that FoMO is a significant predictor of depression and emotional intelligence, and emotional intelligence is a significant predictor of depression. In addition, it was concluded that emotional intelligence has a mediating role in the relationship between FoMO and depression. The results were discussed and suggestions were made through the literature review.



