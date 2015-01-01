Abstract

The purpose of this study is to adapt Parent Emotion Regulation Scale to Turkish. Original scale was developed by Pereira et. al. (2017) in order to evaluate regulation of negative emotions in parenting context. In the present study, after linguistic equivalance examined, the form was applied to 311 fathers and mothers of 3 to 15 year-old children. Internal consistency was assessed by Cronbach's alpha and split half methods with adequete internal consistency. Confirmatory factor analysis showed a three-factor structure with good fit. Overall our results provide evidence that the PERS-T migt be a promising tool for the assessment parent emotion regulation in the Turkish context.



