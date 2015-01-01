Abstract

The purpose of this study is to test the construct validity and construct reliability on the bullying scale and to examine the forms and indicators that can reflect the bullying construct. Bullying was reflected in four forms, namely physical bullying, verbal bullying, social exclusion, and indirect and relational bullying. The populations in this study were 524 second grade students of X, Y, Z public junior high schools in Yogyakarta. The number of samples in this study was 185 students. The sampling technique adopted cluster random sampling. The data collection method applied the bullying scale. Research data were analyzed with Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) through the SmartPLS 3.2.8 program. Based on the results of data analysis, the forms and indicators that reflected the construct of bullying were declared as valid and reliable. The most dominant form that reflects bullying was indirect and relational bullying, with a loading factor of 0.862. While the weakest form that reflects bullying was physical bullying with a loading factor value of 0.526. These results indicated that all forms and indicators were able to reflect the construct of bullying. Thus, the measurement model was accepted because the theory that describes the construct of bullying fit with empirical data obtained through the subject.



Copyright © European Journal of Education Studies

Language: en