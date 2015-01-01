Abstract

Structural Evaluation of pavements is essential to assess the structural strength of different layers of pavement. It also helps in determining the remaining life of a pavement and the thickness of overlay required. Surface Deflection is the structural response that is easy to measure and hence, commonly used parameter in structural evaluation. In the present study, an attempt has been made to develop a relationship between surface deflection and various structural parameters of pavements selected on low volume flexible rural roads in Himachal Pradesh. Benkelman Beam has been used to determine characteristic deflection on selected 12 rural road stretches in Shimla and Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Because the conduction of Benkelman Beam Deflection (BBD) test is costly and difficult to carry out in the region of Himachal Pradesh due to hilly and narrow rural roads leading to disruption of traffic, hence, models have been developed to predict surface deflection value using Soaked CBR, Un-soaked CBR, Average Annual Daily Traffic (AADT) and Age of pavement from last overlay (in years). Another model has also been developed to estimate surface deflection using K-value, AADT and age of pavement. Multiple models have been developed using linear regression model. The various developed models have been studied, compared and best model is suggested supporting better coefficient of determination value and root mean square error (RMSE). of the state. The total length of rural roads in Himachal Pradesh contributes around 81% of the total road network in the state. Out of total rural road network, 63% are tarred roads which need to be maintained timely for their better performance. These roads are not only subjected to heavy traffic loads but also suffer diverse weather of the hills throughout the year leading to heavy wear and tear. The main objective of the present study is to eradicate the use of costly equipments such as Benkelman Beam, Falling Weight Deflectometer etc. and their cumbersome process of determining surface deflection on narrow and hilly rural roads which leads to disruption of traffic. Hence, attempts have been made to develop a mathematical model which can predict pavement characteristic deflection corresponding to traffic volume, age of pavement (number of years from last overlay), soaked CBR and Un-soaked CBR. Another model has also developed to estimate pavement surface deflection corresponding to traffic volume, age of pavement and K-value. The multiple mathematical models developed have been compared and best model is suggested based on various statistical parameters.



Keywords: Benkelman Beam, California Bearing Ratio, K-value, AADT, Linear Regression

Language: en