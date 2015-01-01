SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Witherup KL, Verrecchia PJ. J. Educ. Train. Stud. 2020; 8(6): 42-49.

(Copyright © 2020, Redfame Publishing)

10.11114/jets.v8i6.4874

Creating and maintaining a positive school climate is paramount for student well-being. This climate is marked by a teaching and learning environment that can foster positive student outcomes, such as academic achievement, and decrease negative student outcomes, such as absenteeism (Thapa, Cohen, Guffey, & Higgins-D'Alessandro, 2013). One approach to creating a positive and inclusive school climate that welcomes diversity is the development of safe spaces or safe zones on campus. Given the lack of scholarly literature that addresses this topic, the current study explores safe spaces from the perspective of college students and faculty at a liberal arts institution.


