INTRODUCTION: Understanding motorcyclists' on-the-road behaviour is critical for developing and evaluating interventions specifically targeting them. Risky on-the-road behaviours have historically been subdivided into errors and violations of the rules of road use. Police records could be used to record cyclists' behaviours, however these documents do not necessarily capture all errors and violations. None use of protective wears have been documented in many studies conducted on Boda-boda drivers in Uganda. The relationship between drivers' economic stress and road safety have been studied for many years but the effects of global and economic stress and its joint effects on the behaviours of drivers in relations to accidents have received very little attention. This study aimed at assessing the relationship between injuries and the Boda-boda drivers' behaviours in Northern Uganda.



METHODS: two hundred Boda-boda drivers from Gulu municipality had a face-to-face interviews to assess views and underlying factors in the high prevalence of motorcycle road traffic accidents and injuries. Descriptive statistics was used to describe factors on road accidents including personal information, knowledge, skills and attitudes towards road use and safety. The study was approved by a local Institutional Review Board (IRB).



RESULTS: collectively, the results showed that economic stress is an important factor that affects drivers' behaviour and increases their risks to motorcycle accidents.



CONCLUSION: these authors suggest that more studies should be conducted to determine the relationship between economic stress, anger and dangerous behaviours among Boda-boda drivers and accidents in Gulu municipality using a Motorcycle Rider Behaviour Questionnaire (MRBQ).

