Abstract

Background and Purpose: Emotional behavioral disorders can seriously harm the educational, communication, and personal future of children. In this regard, different methods have been used for the treatment of psychological disorders in children that one of these methods is child-based mindfulness training. Therefore, the present study aimed to investigate the effect of child-centered mindfulness on impulsivity and aggression in children with out-of-group behavioral disorders.



Method: The research method was quasi-experimental with pretest-posttest design with control group. The statistical population of this study included all children with externalizing behaviors in Tehran in the academic year of 2017-2019. In this study, 30 children were selected from the mentioned statistical population by convenient sampling method, and were randomly assigned to experimental and control groups. The experimental group received intervention for 10 sessions in two and a half months, while the control group did not receive this intervention during the research process. Questionnaires used in this study included Child Behavior Inventory Questionnaire (Achenbach & Raskorla, 2001), Child Aggression Questionnaire (Shahim, 2006) and Impulsivity Questionnaire (Patton, Stanford & Bart, 1995). The data were analyzed by analysis of covariance using SPSS 24 statistical software.



Results: Results showed that child-based mindfulness training had a significant effect on impulsivity and aggression in children with externalizing disorders (F = 29.29, 46.83; P <0.001). The effect of child-based mindfulness training on impulsivity and aggression of children with externalizing disorder was 55% and 75%, respectively.



Conclusion: Based on the findings of the present study, it can be concluded that mindfulness therapy using techniques such as conscious thoughts and emotions can be used as an effective treatment to reduce impulsivity and aggression in children with externalizing disorders.



Keywords: Mindfulness, impulsivity, aggressive, externalizing disorders

