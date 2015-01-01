Abstract

Background and Purpose: Emotional behavioral disorders in children can lead to impaired social, communication, and academic performance; thus, the aim of the present study was to investigate the effectiveness of the child-based mindfulness training on self-concept and social adjustment of children with internalizing behavioral disorders.



Method: The design of this study was a pre-test-post-test semi-experimental with a control group. In order to conduct this research, a sample of 30 children with internalizing behavioral disorders in Isfahan city in the academic year of 2018-2019 city, were selected by multi-stage cluster sampling and assigned in experimental and control groups. The tools used in this study included the Children Behavioral Inventory (Achenbach and Rescorla, 2001), Children Self-Concept Questionnaire (Piers-Haris, 1969), and Social Adaptation Questionnaire (Sinha and Sing, 1993). Before the intervention, both groups were tested, then the experimental group received the intervention during 10 training sessions over 2 months. The data were analyzed by analysis of covariance.



Results: The results showed that the child-based mindfulness training had a significant effect on self-concept and social adjustment of children with internalizing behavioral disorders (p <0.001).



Conclusion: Based on the results of the present study, it can be said that child-based mindfulness training increases a person's psychological flexibility, feel more capable, live in the present time, and as a result feel a stronger self-concept.



Keywords: Mental awareness, social adaptation, self-concept, internalized disorder

