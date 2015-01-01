Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The use of tobacco, alcohol and other drugs usually starts during the adolescence. In Argentina, it happens at an increasingly younger age. The purpose of the study was to explore social and personal factors that can predict the start of consumption among adolescents in this country.



METHODS: In 2014, an anonymous self-administered survey was conducted among first-year secondary school students in 33 public and private schools in Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Tucumán, that was repeated in the same students the following year. The survey included sociodemographic and personal aspects and also inquired about smoking among friends and family, as well as personal use of tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, cocaine or paco. Multilevel logistic regression with random intercept for schools was applied to determine the association between the independent variables and the start of consumption of each substance at follow-up.



RESULTS: In 2014, 3172 students completed the baseline survey and 2018 of them (64%) also completed the follow-up. In 2015, 16.4% of the students were current smokers, 49.8% were current drinkers and 10.8% were using illicit drugs. Being a woman and having a high sensation seeking index predicted both tobacco and alcohol use. Being a smoker, a drinker, having friends who use illicit drugs and older age predicted consumption of illicit drugs.



CONCLUSIONS: It is important to identify students with a high sensation seeking index, as it is the common risk factor for the use of all these substances.





INTRODUCCIÓN: El consumo de tabaco, alcohol y otras drogas comienza generalmente en la adolescencia. En Argentina, sucede a edades cada vez más tempranas. El objetivo de este estudio fue explorar factores sociales y personales predictores del inicio del consumo en adolescentes del país.



MÉTODOS: En 2014 se realizó una encuesta anónima autoadministrada en estudiantes de primer año del secundario en 33 escuelas públicas y privadas de Buenos Aires, Córdoba y Tucumán, que se repitió en los mismos alumnos en 2015. Incluyó aspectos sociodemográficos, personales, consumo de tabaco en familiares y amigos, y consumo personal de tabaco, alcohol, marihuana y paco o cocaína. Mediante regresión logística multinivel con intercepto aleatorio según escuela, se determinó la asociación entre las variables independientes y el inicio del consumo de cada sustancia durante el seguimiento.



RESULTADOS: En 2014 respondieron 3172 alumnos, de los cuales 2018 (64%) completaron la segunda encuesta. En 2015 hubo 16,4% de incidencia de consumo de tabaco, 49,8% de consumo de alcohol y 10,8% de drogas ilícitas. Ser mujer y tener un índice de búsqueda de sensaciones alto fueron predictores del consumo de tabaco y alcohol, y haber fumado, bebido, tener amigos que consumen y mayor edad fueron predictores del consumo de drogas ilícitas.



CONCLUSIONES: Es importante identificar a los alumnos con un índice de búsqueda de sensaciones alto, que es el factor de riesgo común al inicio del consumo de todas las sustancias.

Language: es