Abstract

The multiple ligament injured knee is a complex problem in orthopedic surgery. These injuries may or may not present as acute knee dislocations, and careful assessment of the extremity vascular and neurological status is essential because of the possibility of arterial and/or venous compromise, and nerve injury. These complex injuries require a systematic approach to evaluation and treatment. Physical examination and imaging studies enable the surgeon to make a correct diagnosis and formulate a treatment plan. Knee stability is improved postoperatively when evaluated with knee ligament rating scales, arthrometer testing, and stress radiographic analysis. Surgical timing depends upon the injured ligaments, vascular status of the extremity, reduction stability, and the overall health of the patient. The use of allograft tissue is preferred because of the strength of these large grafts, and the absence of donor site morbidity.

