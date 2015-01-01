|
Citation
Andrews S, Hanna P. Sleep Med. Rev. 2020; 54: e101352.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Saunders, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32739825
Abstract
Evidence suggests that nightmares increase the risk of suicide and self-harm, independently of insomnia, PTSD, anxiety and depression. A better understanding of this relationship is vital for the development of effective suicide and self-harm interventions. A systematic review of the research investigating the mechanisms underlying the nightmare and suicide/self-harm relationship was therefore conducted.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Suicidality; Self-harm; Nightmares; Sleep disturbance