Shank F, Armeli S, Hamilton HR, Tennen H. Addict. Behav. 2020; 111: e106568.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32745946
Evidence suggests that drinking cope (DTC) motivation becomes a greater risk factor for drinking-related problems as individuals progress through young adulthood. To test this, we examined how the effect of DTC motivation on a variety of drinking-related problems, controlling for drinking level, changed as individuals made the transition from college life to post-college life. We also included social, enhancement and conformity motives in our models to examine how their unique effects on drinking-related problems change across this developmental period. College students (N = 939) reported their drinking motives, drinking level, and drinking-related problems during college and again approximately five years later (post-college).
Language: en
Alcohol-related consequences; Drinking motivation; Longitudinal changes