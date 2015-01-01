|
Twenge JM, Farley E. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32743778
PURPOSE: Previous research on associations between screen media use and mental health produced mixed findings, possibly because studies have not examined screen activities separately or accounted for gender differences. We sought to examine associations between different types of screen activities (social media, internet, gaming, and TV) and mental health indicators separately for boys and girls.
Mental health; Self-harm; Depressive symptoms; Digital media; Screen media