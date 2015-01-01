Abstract

Motorcycle to vehicle collision is one of the most common accidents in the world and usually leads to serious or fatal head injuries to motorcyclists.



This study aims to investigate the influences of impact scenarios and vehicle front-end design parameters on head injury risk of the motorcyclist.



Five general vehicle types and different impact scenarios were selected for a parametric analysis. Impact scenarios were set according to ISO, 13232 regulation considering impact angles and impact speeds. Five vehicle types of Sedan, MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle), SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle), EV (Electric Vehicle) and 1-Box vehicle were included. HIC15 (Head Injury Criterion), head angular acceleration and CSDM (Cumulative Strain Damage Measure) were calculated to evaluate head injury risk of the motorcyclist.



The results show that the critical impact speed for HIC15 and head angular acceleration was around 15 m/s, while the critical speed for CSDM was approximately 10 m/s. Impact angle of 45° show extremely high injury risk to the motorcyclist head. Bonnet leading edge height and its combination with other parameter present high influences on motorcyclist head injuries, and the increasing the bonnet leading edge height can potentially reduce head injury risk of motorcyclists.



In summary, the present research results provide some theoretic bases for determining the test speed in motorcycle-vehicle crash regulation and design consideration for typical vehicle front end shape.

