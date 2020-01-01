Abstract

Homicide survivorship is linked to depression and trauma symptoms among adolescents, but little is known about associations with suicidality and how these associations intersect with other childhood adversities. This study examined the prevalence of homicide survivorship and associations with suicidality and childhood aversities among a population-based sample of youth using the Healthy Allegheny Teen Survey, a county-wide representative survey of 1,609 youth aged 14 to 19 in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Logistic regression models examined associations between homicide survivorship and suicidality, adjusting for (a) demographics and (b) demographics and childhood adversities. In all, 13% of youth were homicide survivors. Black youth experienced a disproportionate burden of traumatic loss. Homicide survivorship was associated with suicide attempts and childhood adversities. Closer attention to the impact of homicide survivorship on youth, mental health sequelae, and co-occurrent childhood adversities may guide interventions to recognize and support youth following traumatic loss. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved)

