|
Citation
|
Blakey SM, Kirby AC, McClure KE, Elbogen EB, Beckham JC, Watkins LL, Clapp JD. Traumatology 2020; 26(1): 74-83.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Green Cross Academy of Traumatology, Publisher APA Journals)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
People with anxiety-related disorders often engage in safety behaviors: overt or covert actions performed to prevent the occurrence of a feared outcome and/or reduce associated distress. Although clinical experience and conceptual models of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) underscore the deleterious long-term effects of such strategies on PTSD symptoms, little empirical research has specifically examined safety behaviors in the context of posttraumatic stress. The current multisite study was designed to identify common posttraumatic safety behaviors and examine their relation to symptom severity. Interview and self-report data were collected from adults residing in the Western United States reporting ongoing distress related to a lifetime traumatic event (n = 89) as well as from adults with a current PTSD diagnosis residing in the Southeastern United States (n = 47).
Language: en