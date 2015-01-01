CONTACT US: Contact info
Ssebakumba MK, Lule H, Olweny F, Mabweijano J, Kiryabwire J. Egypt. J. Neurosurg. 2020; 35(1): 3.
Abstract
Increasing traumatic brain injury (TBI) has paralleled the need for decompression surgery for acute subdural (ASDH) and acute extradural haematoma (AEDH). Knowledge of key determinants of clinical outcomes of such patients is mandatory to guide treatment protocols.
