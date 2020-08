Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a major challenge to public health worldwide, and self-inflicted burn is one of the most violent suicide methods.



Case Presentation: In this case, a self-inflicted hot oil burn in a male with schizotypal personality and major depressive disorder is reported.



Conclusion: Psychiatric disorders, marital problems, and economic poverty are mentioned as risk factors for self-inflicted burn. Thus, these risk factors should be considered in the management of self-inflicted burn patients.

Language: en