Abstract

The aim of the present study was to investigate the basic cross-cultural differences in the aberrant driving behaviors of Japanese, Chinese, and Vietnamese drivers. Overall, the Vietnamese drivers reported more instances of all four types of aberrant behaviors on the road as compared to the drivers from the other two countries. On the contrary, the fewest aggressive violations were reported by the Japanese drivers. An analysis of variance was also performed; the results indicated significant differences in the aberrant driving behaviors of drivers from the three countries. The test statistics indicated there are significant differences between the drivers from the three countries in terms of the Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ) items. Finally, the results of a confirmatory factor analysis revealed that the four-factor model structure of the shorter version of the DBQ used in this study was valid for Chinese drivers but only partially valid for Vietnamese and Japanese drivers.

Language: en