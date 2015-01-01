Abstract

Tsunami evacuation at Horikiri district in Tahara city was focused on since there would be hit by a forthcoming Nankai trough earthquake with seismic intensity of 7 at maximum and also be inundated with 2m depth within 18 minutes after the earthquake. In addition, this district is located in low flatland so that evacuation situation is extremely severe. To accomplish safer situation, in 2018, the municipality has built artificial evacuation mound near residential area in low flatland. Then, in this study, a questionnaire survey was conducted to investigate the influence of the evacuation mound on evacuation behavior of the residents. Moreover, agent-based simulator was built to evaluate evacuation behavior that was imagined by residents. As the results of this study, the evacuation behavior imagined by the residents is not safer situation. Finally, it is mentioned that appropriate usage of the tsunami evacuation mound is necessary to accomplish the safer evacuation situation.

Language: en