Abstract

The US Highway Capacity Manual and Indian Highway Capacity Manualdefine road capacity as the maximum sustainable flow rate at which vehicles or persons can reasonably be expected to traverse a point under the given roadway, geometric, traffic, environmental, and control conditions. The capacity of the roadway system often gets reduced by the roadside activities called side friction. In India, side friction prevails predominantly in urban areas due to a significant rise in population and economic activities. These activities restrain the urban road system to serve at full operating capacity. In this study, the impact of a side friction parameter (on-street parking, and non-motorized vehicles) on the performance of an urban road has been measured. Secondarily, the product limit method of capacity estimation has been implemented to overcome the randomness observed in capacity value. A microsimulation model is developed to validate the results.

Language: en