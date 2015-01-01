|
Raoniar R, Das T, Banerjee A, Maurya K. J. East Asia Soc. Transp. Stud. 2019; 13: 775-794.
This study highlights the role of parents in the decision-making process through their perceptions of safety, economic standards, and child characteristics.
Parents’ Decision Making; Parents’ School Mode Choice; Questionnaire Survey; Safety Perception