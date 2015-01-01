SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ito J, Suzuki S, Sano K, Hatoyama K. J. East Asia Soc. Transp. Stud. 2019; 13: 1728-1742.

(Copyright © 2019, Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies)

10.11175/easts.13.1728

The degradation of traffic service in the form of low travel speed due to snowfall adversely affects various aspects such as the quality of life of residents and logistics, so ensuring the regular flow of traffic in winter is an important issue. However, the statistical data set available from which to determine the relationship between cumulative snowfall and traffic is small in Japan, and thus quantitative analysis methods have not progressed. In this paper, we evaluated the influence of snow on travel speed in Nagaoka city, Niigata, Japan. First, we estimated the cumulative snowfall on the road surface using live camera images. Next, we analyzed the relationship between snow (hourly snowfall, estimated the cumulative snowfall on road), road structure, and speed using probe car data collected by the ETC 2.0 system. To estimate the various impacts these different parameters have on travel speed in winter, a regression model was constructed.


Estimated cumulative snowfall; Probe car data; Roadway travel speed; Signalized intersection density; Winter traffic

