Abstract

Railway accidents have resulted from three main factors: infrastructure, mechanical and human errors. Human performance is influenced by physical and mental factor, habitual and professional reaction, working environment, thus, the weakest links in any complex system. Based on high failure rates, disastrous consequences caused by human occurred more regularly. Safety culture is an important concept in understanding the involvement of each component to railway accidents. It tried to establish a systematic, psychological and compliant solution to reduce the human failure by ensuring railway staffs understand the same attitudes, training competencies and patterns of behaviour and accordingly, decreasing the probability of errors. First, this paper concentrated on explaining human errors, safety culture and interactive relationship between them. Second, the research has indicated the popular human failures and assessed attitude to the safety/safety management system in the Vietnamese railway industry by expert survey and statistical analysis. Finally, several suggestions to improve safety culture and performance are proposed.

