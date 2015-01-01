Abstract

The main purpose of this study is to explore methods in acquiring and calibrating the politeness factor of Philippine drivers. Politeness factor p is a variable that describes a driver's lane changing behavior. Previous studies stated that positive values of p mean altruism and negative values mean malice. However, this might not be the case for the Philippines. From the findings of this study, a negative p does not always mean drivers have disadvantageous intentions to their neighbors and vice-versa. Four cases were derived from the results of the experiment where drivers were classified as either advantageous, altruistic, egoistic, or thwart drivers. Furthermore, advantageous, altruistic, and egoisticdrivers were found to perform discretionary lane changes while thwart drivers performed mandatory lane changes.

