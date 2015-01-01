Abstract

The huge number of motorcycles showed the changing of traffic flow characteristics and decreased signalized intersection performance. To solve that problem, red box for motorcycles was provided at signalized intersection. Red Box for motorcycle at signalized intersections was developed from the concept of Advance Stop Lanes (ASL) for bicycles. The Red Box was developed to split the queue between motorcycles and other types of vehicles when waiting at red light. Aim of this paper to analyze the influence of red motorcycle box to the traffic conflict and traffic flow at intersection. Red motorcycle box was implemented in Denpasar at Cokroaminoto Rd-Gatot Subroto Rd intersection. Analysis result show that traffic flow at Cokroaminoto Rd and Gatot Subroto Rd rose 7.48% and 7.07% respectively. Meanwhile traffic conflict was felt 36.3% and 31.80% respectively. All in all, the traffic conflict has decreased and the traffic flow has due to red motorcycle box implementation.

