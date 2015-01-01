SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Miyauchi K, Takada K. J. East Asia Soc. Transp. Stud. 2019; 13: 1983-1999.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies)

DOI

10.11175/easts.13.1983

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Recently in Japan, due to the aging population, there tends to be an increase in traffic accidents involving the elderly driver. The decline in physical, cognitive, and judgment abilities due to aging contributes to the increase in accidents involving elderly drivers. Thus, it is essential to develop technologies to help in preventing traffic accidents. In this study, we propose a system that identifies the elderly driver with risky driving behavior and warn them. We construct a method for identifying such drivers based on their driving performance. We focused on drivers driving behavior at the intersection because it is complicated to operate through intersections and driving characteristics are remarkably visible. In conclusion, the proposed method in this study could identify drivers for high accuracy without depending on the frequency of driving of the driver.


Language: en

Keywords

Driver Identification Method; Driving Behavior; Intersection; Machine Learning

