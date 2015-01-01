Abstract

Recently, road traffic accidents caused by elderly drivers have been becoming a serious social problem in Japan. Therefore, many local governments have introduced some incentives to encourage elderly drivers to return their driving license, for example, train discount, bus discount and others. However, there are few researches to enable local authorities to introduce appropriate incentives to encourage driving license holders to return their driving license. This study mainly focuses on such incentives as public transport discount and pick-up services, and aims to clarify the characteristics of driving license holders who need each incentive to return their driving license. One ofthe main results demonstrates that factors related to health condition of driving license holders would bekey when local authorities should decide to introduce either of incentives related todoor-to-door services or non-door-to-door services.

Language: en