Abstract

Wrong way driving in the expressway has higher risk to cause serious traffic accidents. Because wrong way driving still exists and does not show decreasing trend, it is important to introduce effective measures to decrease the number of wrong way driving, although many measures were conducted to avoid it. In this paper, the wrong way driving route is considered by utilizing the wrong way driving data. It is usual that the route was not clearly shown in the record. Then it is hard to decide the route. Although quality of data is poor, all possible routes were examined. From the result of this analysis, characteristics of the route of wrong way driving were clarified based on the 38 patterns of the route of wrong way driving. By linking with the geometry of the interchange, several geometries of interchanges were shown to bring wrong way driving relatively.

