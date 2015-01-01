Abstract

Speed humps are the most widely used traffic calming devices in India. Even though they are effective in reducing vehicular speed, they result in considerate amount of side effects such as discomfort to passengers and increased vehicular operating costs. This study shows how the installation of humps affects the speed profiles, travel time, mileage and 85th percentile speed. In the mileage study, the test car consumed 68% more fuel on a stretch with a speed breaker density of 1.66/Km, compared to a free stretch. A graphical representation for obtaining the mileage loss of the test vehicle for generalised conditions along with regression analysis indicating the effect of geometric parameters of speed breaker on the vehicular speed, was presented. VISSIM was used to generate models and it was found that, the Level of Service (LOS) dropped from LOS A on a simulated free stretch to LOS E where humps were installed.

