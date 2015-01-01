|
Goyani J, Nishant P, Ninad G, Jain M, Arkatkar S. J. East Asia Soc. Transp. Stud. 2019; 13: 2091-2110.
(Copyright © 2019, Eastern Asia Society for Transportation Studies)
The present study aims at assessing traffic conflicts at unsignalized T-intersection under mixed traffic conditions using Surrogate Safety Measure (SSM), namely Post Encroachment Time (PET). The traffic movement data were collected during peak and off-peak hours at an un-signalized T-intersection having a central island using videography survey technique. Traffic characteristics (classified traffic volume) and PET data were extracted manually for the recorded video. To assess safety, primarily, the extracted PET values were tested for its distribution and Generalized Extreme Value (GEV) was found to be the best-fitted distribution for explaining the temporal variations observed in PET values. This was subsequentlyalso extended to estimate the crash probability.
Generalized Extreme Value (GEV); Post Encroachment Time (PET); Safety; Un-signalized intersection