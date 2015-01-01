Abstract

A single speed hump is effective in reducing vehicle speed at hump location. However, for a safer and livable residential neighborhood, it is important to ensure safe speed throughout the road section not only at hump location. Therefore, the present study is designed to establish a relationship between the vehicle speed at different distance in upstream and downstream of hump and the street features using multiple linear regression analysis. Continuous speed data were collected from 7 different residential roads in Japan. The regression results showed thatroad width, two-way traffic, one lane, hump installed along the road,etc. hada significant influence on vehicle speed reduction.Furthermore, the developed models were validated with independent data sets. The desired speed trajectory of an individual vehicle of a traffic calmed street can be predicted by using the developed models which help practitioners to find out the optimum placement of a single hump.

Language: en