Abstract

BACKGROUND: Accurate knowledge of the prevalence and profile of sickness absenteeism enables direct analysis of work environments and the health-disease process.



Objective: To establish the prevalence and profile of sick leaves granted to Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FIOCRUZ) employees from 2012 through 2016.



Method: Cross-sectional study with analysis of variables sex, age range, age at onset of sick leave, job position, FIOCRUZ unit, leave type, ICD code, leave duration, number of leave extensions, and outcomes; p=0.05 and 95% confidence interval were considered in all the analyses.



Results: Work accidents accounted for 2.30% of sick leaves; the absenteeism rate was 2.89%. Musculoskeletal diseases (21.2%), mental and behavioral disorders (13.1%) and consequences of external causes (11.3%) were the main reasons for sick leave. Mental and behavioral disorders exhibited the longest median leave duration (30 days). The odds of requiring a sick leave were highest among women (OR=4.08), employees with technical positions (OR=2.86), aged 25 to 34 years old (OR=2.68) or allocated to production units (OR=176.30) and hospitals (OR=34.05).



Conclusions: We corroborate the relevance of accurate knowledge of aspects related to absenteeism for the planning of strategies to promote the functional capacity of workers, and reduce its consequences on the health-work-disease relationship.

