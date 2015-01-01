|
Sharma R, Hossain MM, Pawar P. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2020; 9(5): 2585-2586.
(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications)
32754554 PMCID
In the journal's earlier issue, the editorial "Death of a doctor - Ek Doctor Ki Maut--Time to boost the ailing and failing public health system in India",[1] rightfully presses upon the need to strengthen India's ailing primary healthcare system to prevent workplace violence (WPV) against doctors in India. The severity mentioned in this editorial coincides with the findings of a recent meta-analysis,[2] which found that the pooled prevalence of WPV among 2849 healthcare providers in India was 63% (95% confidence interval [CI], 54-72%). Moreover, the prevalence of verbal violence (52%; 95% CI, 45-60%) was higher than physical violence (8%; 95% CI, 5-11%),[2] which highlights the death of a doctor or similar news reporting physical injuries are the tip of the iceberg, where the actual magnitude of WPV is much higher in reality. A robust primary care system can decongest the over-burdened tertiary care hospitals, preventing their overcrowding--a major precipitating factor for WPV against doctors and other healthcare professionals.[1] Within this context, though revitalizing the primary care system is required across the country, ensuring safer workplaces for healthcare professionals serving under such a system would be equally essential and requires attention towards some critical dimensions.
