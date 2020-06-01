|
Citation
|
Plourde KF, Thomas R, Nanda G. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32753346
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Understanding and addressing the unique health and development needs of adolescent boys and young men (ABYM) is critical to achieving positive development outcomes for all genders. While major investments have been historically allocated toward adolescent girls and young women, a handful of approaches designed explicitly to reach ABYM have been successful. This review aims to understand the potential impact of mentoring interventions for ABYM on reproductive health (RH) knowledge and practices; social assets and soft skills; levels of gender-based and interpersonal violence; attitudes around gender equality; and substance use and financial vulnerability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Young men; Violence prevention; HIV; Reproductive health; Adolescent boys; Assets building; Gender transformation; Mentoring; Social cohesion