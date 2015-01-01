Abstract

The objective of this study was to examine the clinical characteristics of adolescents hospitalized after a suicide attempt or instrumental suicide-related behavior. Participants included thirty-six adolescents from the pediatric unit of a Polish hospital who made a nonfatal suicide attempt (SAA) or engaged in instrumental suicide-related behavior (IBA), as well as a general population sample (GPS). Psychosocial features were measured using the Kiddie Schedule for Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia (K-SADS), the Social and Occupational Functioning Assessment Scale (SOFAS), the Suicide Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R), the Psychache Scale (TPS), the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory (STAI), the Center of Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale for Children (CES-DC), and the Prodromal Questionnaire (PQ-16). The SAA group scored significantly higher than the IBA group and the GPS in modules related to irritability and anhedonia, voice hallucinations and delusions, suicidal acts, thoughts and ideation, and medical lethality. Additionally, the SAA scored higher on the SBQ-R and PQ-16 compared to the IBA group and the GPS. Although anxiety, mental pain, and depressive symptoms could not independently distinguish between the SAA and IBA groups, psychotic symptoms were more frequently present within the SAA group. The above symptoms may be important to consider when screening for suicide risk in the general population.

Language: en