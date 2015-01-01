Abstract

Predicting crash injury severity is a crucial constituent of reducing the consequences of traffic crashes. This study developed machine learning (ML) models to predict crash injury severity using 15 crash-related parameters. Separate ML models for each cluster were obtained using fuzzy c-means, which enhanced the predicting capability. Finally, four ML models were developed: feed-forward neural networks (FNN), support vector machine (SVM), fuzzy C-means clustering based feed-forward neural network (FNN-FCM), and fuzzy c-means based support vector machine (SVM-FCM). Features that were easily identified with little investigation on crash sites were used as an input so that the trauma center can predict the crash severity level based on the initial information provided from the crash site and prepare accordingly for the treatment of the victims. The input parameters mainly include vehicle attributes and road condition attributes. This study used the crash database of Great Britain for the years 2011-2016. A random sample of crashes representing each year was used considering the same share of severe and non-severe crashes. The models were compared based on injury severity prediction accuracy, sensitivity, precision, and harmonic mean of sensitivity and precision (i.e., F1 score). The SVM-FCM model outperformed the other developed models in terms of accuracy and F1 score in predicting the injury severity level of severe and non-severe crashes. This study concluded that the FCM clustering algorithm enhanced the prediction power of FNN and SVM models.

Language: en