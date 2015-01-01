Abstract

A large proportion of the dams in China are earth-rock dams. Regarding the well-studied loss of life and economic consequences due to dam breaks, this paper introduces the causes and modes of earth-rock dam breaks and the corresponding dam-break losses in terms of the social and environmental aspects. This study formulates the evaluation index system and criteria of earth-rock dam breaks’ impact on society and the environment based on a fuzzy comprehensive evaluation method. The results show that the evaluation grade of the social and environmental impact of the dam break of the Liujiatai Reservoir was “serious”. Therefore, similar dams in China should take corresponding measures in advance to reduce the social and environmental impact of earth-rock dam breaks.

Language: en