SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Claudius I, Axeen S. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13811118.2020.1795017

PMID

32758078

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this work was to explore identified risk factors for suicidal ideations and attempts and the differences in these risk factors between emergency department encounters among youth seeking medical care for suicide attempt and those with suicidal ideation.
METHOD: This was a retrospective analysis of suicide-related claims for emergency department visits from nine state-level Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project databases for youth aged 5 through 19 years. Risk factors were estimated by identifying comorbidities recorded in first five diagnosis codes. Odds ratios comparing rates of these comorbidities in encounters for suicide attempts compared to encounters for suicidal ideation were estimated using multivariate logistic regression.
RESULTS: In all, 169,047 encounters for suicide-related behavior were identified. We found higher odds of concurrent anxiety, personality disorders, and alcohol-related diagnoses and lower odds of a comorbid psychosis diagnosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and other substance-related diagnoses in the population of suicide attempters compared to patients with suicidal ideation alone.
CONCLUSION: The odds of diagnoses of specific comorbidities differed in youth encounters for suicide attempts compared to encounters for suicidal ideation.


Language: en

Keywords

youth; suicide attempt; Suicidal ideation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print