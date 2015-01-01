|
Citation
Claudius I, Axeen S. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32758078
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this work was to explore identified risk factors for suicidal ideations and attempts and the differences in these risk factors between emergency department encounters among youth seeking medical care for suicide attempt and those with suicidal ideation.
Language: en
Keywords
youth; suicide attempt; Suicidal ideation