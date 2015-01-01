Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The burden of frailty on older people is easily recognisable by increasing mortality and morbidity, longer hospital stays and adverse discharge locations. In the UK, frailty screening has recently become part of the best practice commissioning tariff within National Health Service England, yet there is no evidence or consensus as to who should carry out this assessment or within which time frame. As major trauma is an increasing burden for older people, there is a need to focus clinician's attention on early identification of frailty in the emergency department (ED) in patients with major trauma as a way to underpin frailty specific major trauma pathways, to optimise recovery and improve patient experience. Throughout the patient with major trauma pathway, nurses are perhaps best placed to conduct timely clinical assessments working with the patient, family and multidisciplinary team to influence ongoing care. This study aims to determine the feasibility of nurse-led assessment of frailty in patients aged 65 years or more admitted to major trauma centres (MTCs).



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This is a prospective observational study conducted across five UK MTCs, enrolling 370 participants over 9 months. The primary aim is to determine the feasibility of nurse-led frailty assessment in MTC EDs in patients aged 65 years or more following traumatic injury. The prevalence of frailty and the best assessment tool for use in the ED will be determined. Other outcome measures include quality of life and frailty assessment 6 months after injury, mortality and discharge outcomes.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The study was given ethical approval by the Social Care Research Ethics Committee (REC no 19/IEC08/0006).



FINDINGS will be published in scientific journals and presented to national and international conferences.



TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: ISRCTN10671514.

Language: en