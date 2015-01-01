|
Boshari T, Sharpe CA, Poots AJ, Watt H, Rahman S, Pinder RJ. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32759288
BACKGROUND: An ecological correlation has been observed between licensed premises and alcohol-related violence (ARV). In the UK to date, no evidence directly connects alcohol-related harm to a single premises type. Recent policies have called for a diversified alcohol offer, yet quantitative evidence in support remains sparse. This study aims to inform policy by determining whether diversification of the alcohol economy is desirable and to inform the licensing process and submission of public health evidence.
violence; Alcohol; public health policy