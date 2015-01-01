SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bernhart JA, Wilcox S, Decker L, Ehlers DK, McKeever BW, O'Neill JR. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1359105320947811

32757667

For-cause physical activity events reach many people. Little research has applied Self-Determination Theory to participants' experiences in for-cause physical activity events. This qualitative study explored participants' (n = 18) experiences in 5K for-cause physical activity events and intention to complete future events. Interviews were recorded and transcribed verbatim. Emergent coding assessed responses for themes. Constructs of competence and relatedness were most prevalent and an altruistic desire to support the cause. Participants highlighted feelings of community supporting their intention to complete future events. Overall, experiences aligned with Self-Determination Theory. Future studies may include altruism to understand leveraging opportunities for promoting physical activity.


obesity; qualitative methods; adults; community health promotion; health behavior

