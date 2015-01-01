|
Citation
|
Bozzini AB, Bauer A, Maruyama J, Simoes R, Matijasevich A. Rev. Bras. Psiquiatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Associacao Brasileira de Psiquiatria)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32756805
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Understanding the distal (≤ 6 years of age) and proximal (between 6 years of age and early adolescence) factors in adolescent risk behavior is important for preventing and reducing morbidity and mortality in this population. This study sought to investigate the factors associated with the following adolescent risk behaviors: i) aggressiveness and violence, ii) tobacco, alcohol, and illicit substance use, iii) depressive behavior and self-harm (including suicidal ideation and attempts), iv) sexual risk behavior, and v) multiple risk behavior.
Language: en